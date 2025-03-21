Steveson, the top seed who is trying to become just the sixth heavyweight to win three NCAA titles, defeated Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz by technical fall, 20-5, to advance to Friday night’s semifinals, where he will face fourth-seeded Owen Trephan of Lehigh. The other heavyweight semifinal will feature Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet, from Simley High School, against Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson.