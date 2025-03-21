Gophers

Gophers heavyweight Gable Steveson, 184-pounder Max McEnelly reach semifinals at NCAA Championships

Steveson, pursuing his third NCAA title, won his 69th match in a row.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 21, 2025 at 10:30PM
Gophers heavyweight Gable Steveson, shown in a mid-February match, reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championships on Friday. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gophers heavyweight Gable Steveson and 184-pounder Max McEnelly advanced with quarterfinal victories Friday at the NCAA Championships in Philadelphia.

Steveson, the top seed who is trying to become just the sixth heavyweight to win three NCAA titles, defeated Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz by technical fall, 20-5, to advance to Friday night’s semifinals, where he will face fourth-seeded Owen Trephan of Lehigh. The other heavyweight semifinal will feature Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet, from Simley High School, against Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson.

The quarterfinal was the 69th consecutive win for Steveson, who improved to 102-2 in his Gophers career.

McEnelly, the No. 3 seed, earned a spot in the semifinals with a 10-7 victory over Cornell’s Chris Foca. McEnelly will face second-seeded Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa in the semifinals.

Vance VomBaur of the Gophers lost in the 141-pound quarterfinals to Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez by major decision, 17-5. VomBauer will wrestle Rutgers’ Joseph Olivieri in the consolation round.

Tommy Askey won two consolation matches to remain alive in the 157-pound bracket.

Four Gophers were eliminated Friday. Cooper Flynn (125) and Tyler Wells (133) each won a consolation match before losing in the consolation third round. Andrew Sparks (165) and Clayton Whiting (174) each lost in the consolation second round.

After Friday’s early session, the Gophers were in sixth place with 35 points. Penn State leads with 90.5 points. Nebraska is second with 62.5.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

