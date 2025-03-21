Gophers heavyweight Gable Steveson opened his bid for his third NCAA championship with two victories at the NCAA Championships on Thursday at Philadelphia.
Steveson, the top seed who is trying to become just the sixth heavyweight to win three NCAA titles, opened with a victory over Purdue’s Hayden Filipovich by pin in 1:25. The victory was the 67th consecutive and 100th overall for Steveson’s Gophers career. Steveson became the 48th wrestler in program history to reach 100 career victories. He’s 101-2 in his career.
Steveson’s second-round match against Yaraslau Slavikouski of Rutgers was stopped in the first period, when Slavikouski was disqualified for stalling.
Steveson will wrestle eighth-seeded Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State in the quarterfinals.
Also advancing to Friday’s quarterfinals for the Gophers were Vance VomBaur (141 pounds) and Max McEnelly (184 pounds).
VomBaur, seeded sixth, outlasted Greyson Clark of Purdue 2-0 in the first round before defeating Virginia’s Dylan Cedeno 4-0 in the second round.
McEnelly, the No. 3 seed, made his NCAA meet debut with a 19-4 technical fall victory over Lock Haven’s Colin Fegley. In the second round, McEnelly defeated Oklahoma’s DJ Parker, the No. 14 seed, 11-3 to advance.
Tommy Askey (157 pounds) and Andrew Sparks (165 pounds) dropped into the consolation bracket after losing their second-round matches.