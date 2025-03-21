Steveson, the top seed who is trying to become just the sixth heavyweight to win three NCAA titles, opened with a victory over Purdue’s Hayden Filipovich by pin in 1:25. The victory was the 67th consecutive and 100th overall for Steveson’s Gophers career. Steveson became the 48th wrestler in program history to reach 100 career victories. He’s 101-2 in his career.