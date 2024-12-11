Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Funding education in Minnesota is our most critical investment against future economic uncertainty
In the face of a potential $5 billion shortfall, investing in education is not an expense — it’s an economic strategy.
By Christian Ledesma
•••
Minnesota finds itself with a remarkable budget surplus exceeding $600 million — yet facing a looming $5 billion shortfall in just two years (”Minnesota projects $5.1B budget deficit,” Dec. 5). While fiscal responsibility demands careful decisionmaking, our approach to education funding must be one of desperate reinvestment.
The current landscape of Minnesota’s public schools reveals critical funding gaps that demand immediate attention. School districts across the state are working through large projected budget shortfalls. Unfunded mandates for special education services have left school districts struggling to balance budgets in order to be in compliance with the law. English learning programs remain chronically underfunded. The Read Act, a promising literacy innovation legislation, requires a greater investment to implement with fidelity. Districts across the state are being impacted by changes to compensatory funding that provide vital resources for our students and families.
Yes, the projected $5 billion shortfall signals the need for careful fiscal consideration and planning. Cuts and adjustments will be necessary across various state sectors. Education, however, cannot be the casualty of this financial challenge. In fact, it must be our priority — our most critical investment against future economic uncertainty.
These aren’t mere bureaucratic challenges — they represent real impediments to student success and equity. When special education services and English learning programs are underfunded and lack resources, districts make up the difference, often shortchanging other areas to ensure they meet state and federal requirements. When literacy initiatives are constrained due to budget, we risk perpetuating cycles of educational and economic gaps.
With a family of five, I know the importance of saving for a rainy day. I don’t expect us to give the whole surplus to public schools. However, by directing $500 million of the current surplus directly into public education, Minnesota can make a profound statement about its priorities. This isn’t just a financial allocation; it’s a declaration of our shared values of nurturing the next generation of engaged community members — our most valuable resource in navigating future economic challenges.
Moreover, this investment goes beyond immediate educational outcomes. Strong public schools are the foundation of vibrant, sustainable communities. They attract families, support workforce development, drive economic innovation and reduce long-term social inequities. In the face of a potential $5 billion shortfall, investing in education is not an expense — it’s an economic strategy.
Critics might argue for a more conservative approach in light of future financial challenges; but no investment offers a more direct path to Minnesota’s future prosperity than education. Our students are not a line item to be cut — they are our most significant asset and our most promising economic development strategy.
This surplus arrives at a critical moment. Post-pandemic educational recovery requires bold investments. By dedicating a portion of these funds to public education, Minnesota can position itself to weather future economic uncertainties with a well-prepared, well-educated, adaptable workforce. Our state has long prided itself on progressive policies. Now is the moment to reaffirm our commitment to our communities, our economy and our shared future.
This is an opportunity to demonstrate our values, to show that in Minnesota, we don’t just talk about supporting our children — we act. Let us turn this fiscal blessing into educational empowerment, signaling to every student, every family and every educator that they are our priority.
Christian Ledesma is the principal of Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis and was recently named the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals — Hennepin Division’s High School Principal of the Year.
