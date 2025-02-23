he Frost knew Toronto was going to be difficult to put a stop to.
Frost fall to Sceptres in rare appearance at Xcel Energy Center
The Frost fell out of second place in the PWHL by losing their only home game of February.
The Sceptres rolled into Minnesota pretty confident, as one can imagine — they were on a five-game win streak, and had scored at least three goals in eight consecutive games.
Minnesota was able to break that second streak, but not the first. The Frost fell to the Sceptres 2-1 in a fast-paced and scrappy battle Sunday at Xcel Energy Center.
“We just have to figure out a way to bury pucks. We had lots of looks, we had lots of chances,” Frost coach Ken Klee said. “I liked our game, I liked our jump. We’ve just got to figure out ways to finish.”
The two teams were tied for second place in the PWHL standings before the faceoff, and Toronto will now take sole possession of it.
The Frost, playing at home for the first time since Jan. 28, were on the board first. In front of an enthusiastic crowd of 8,770, Dominique Petrie sent a puck towards a waiting Michela Cava in the low slot. The resulting Cava power-play goal, at 6:20 into the first period, gave the home team a 1-0 lead.
That Petrie assist also means the Frost are finally getting healthy again. After a long few weeks without Petrie and Grace Zumwinkle, the star forwards were back in action Sunday. They both made their returns to the lineup Feb. 11 at Toronto, and Sunday’s rematch was their first time back at the X since getting off long-term injury reserve — a homecoming, of sorts.
Natalie Buchbinder also came off of long-term injury reserve for Sunday’s game.
Toronto sent in their answer at 11:48 into the second period, during the final minute of a five-minute power play that was sparked by a check to the head call on Brooke McQuigge.
“You know, refs make calls,” was all Klee had to say about the controversial major penalty call.
“He’s gonna be PC about it, but I don’t agree with it. It set us back,” forward Taylor Heise added.
The Sceptres kept rolling from there, breaking the tie at 7:13 into the third with a finisher from Jesse Compher.
The Frost did have some quality equalizing chances in the final period. But Toronto goalie Kristen Campbell was solid, crushing chance after chance to the groans of fans.
This was the Frost’s lone home game of February, as they are in a stretch of playing nine of 10 games on the road. Their next home game will be a March 26 matchup with league-leading Montreal.
A celebration of Black History Month on ice
Hockey is, historically, not a diverse sport: there are currently only four Black women in the PWHL, and only seven playing Division I hockey.
The Frost’s Sophie Jaques — one of those four professional players, and a trailblazer for Black women in hockey — was on the ice during Sunday’s celebration of Black History Month and is working to change that.
“For a lot of young Black girls out there, they don’t have a family member who played hockey, so it’s harder for them to feel like they belong in the sport,” she said on the jumbotron.
Jaques, 24, was the first Black player to be drafted into the PWHL.
“It’s great as it continues to spread with Sarah [Nurse] and Bucky [Montreal forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis],” she added, referencing Nurse, the injured Toronto player who was the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in hockey.
“It’s great for those little girls to have multiple role models and people to look up to.”
