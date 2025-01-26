In the first two months of the season, Taylor Heise scored two goals for the Frost — and in a quick 60 minutes Sunday at Xcel Energy Center, she doubled that number.
Taylor Heise’s two goals power Frost past Fleet 5-2 to end three-game skid
Taylor Heise scored twice to double her season total, and Minnesota defeated Boston on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center.
For last year’s first overall pick, maybe it’s just something about Boston.
She was the shooter behind the overtime game-winner the last time the Frost and Fleet met three weeks ago — and during Sunday’s meeting between the teams, the puck was on fire when it came off her stick.
Thanks in part to her two goals, Minnesota beat the Boston Fleet 5-2 in a Sunday scoring fest.
Heise has historically opted to send the puck to a teammate instead of scoring the goal herself — a habit that has earned her eight assists, enough for second in the PWHL. But lately she’s been changing that routine.
Her first goal came 11 minutes into the first period, as she sniped in a pass from Michela Cava and set the tone for the rest of the afternoon’s important matchup.
Although Sunday’s game against the Fleet was, on the surface, just another midseason game, it was a must-win for Minnesota. Coming off of a three-game losing streak in which they logged two one-goal games and went 1-for-9 on power plays, it was time — the Frost needed to turn it around.
After Tuesday’s 1-0 shutout loss against the Ottawa Charge, coach Ken Klee was adamant that his team was going to “find our mojo back.” And against the Fleet, they did so.
With Sunday’s victory, the Frost settle back into first place in the PWHL, tied with the Montreal Victoire.
Chants of “Minn-e-sot-a” — the cheer that many fans still opt for after playing last year as ‘PWHL Minnesota’ — had barely died out before the Frost were in the net again after Heise’s goal for a 1-0 lead.
Brooke McGuigge put in the Frost’s second goal less than two minutes later, her third of the season, putting Minnesota up 2-0 in the game’s opening period as the Frost jumped out to a quick start.
The Fleet tried to start mounting their comeback in the second period, when Boston team captain Hilary Knight successfully sniped one into the net. Knight has been a force against Minnesota in their meetings so far this year, logging at least a point in each of the Fleet’s meetings with Minnesota — now three goals and two assists over four games.
But even Knight’s goal couldn’t hoist the Fleet back on top of a Minnesota looking for redemption.
Heise’s second goal came off another tip from Cava a couple of minutes later, pushing Minnesota back to a comfortable 3-1 advantage.
The Fleet took a step toward equalizing the score with a successful rip from Susanna Tapani in the third period, putting them within shooting distance of Minnesota. But Frost rookie Katy Knoll put that hope to rest, netting the first goal of her PWHL career a few minutes later to thunderous applause.
Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield also wanted in on the scoring bonanza. She flicked her own goal into the net as the period passed its halfway mark, putting a loud exclamation mark on Minnesota’s impressively strong showing.
With their losing streak over, the Frost are feeling good as they look forward. They will host Toronto at Tuesday night, their last game before a weeklong league break for the USA-Canada rivalry series.
Taylor Heise scored twice to double her season goal total, and Minnesota beat Boston on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center to move into a tie for first in the PWHL.