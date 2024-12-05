Stretches of two metro-area freeways will shut down this weekend

A portion of the bridge connecting downtown St. Paul and the city’s East Side has already been demolished, and crews will finish the work this weekend. During the closure, eastbound motorists will be directed to use northbound I-35E to eastbound and southbound I-694 and reconnect with I-94 in Woodbury. Westbound drivers will be sent north and east on I-694 then south on I-35E, MnDOT said.