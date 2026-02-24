Fleet Farm enacts sweeping policy changes, pays $1M to settle Minnesota attorney general straw gun buyer lawsuit

The state of Minnesota announced it has won significant policy changes and a $1 million settlement from Fleet Farm over disregarding warning signs and selling guns to “straw buyers,” including one man whose illegal purchase played a role in a downtown St. Paul mass shooting several years ago.
The agreement between the Attorney General’s Office and the retailer, based in Appleton, Wis., came in a consent decree filed on Feb. 24 in U.S. District Court, nearly 3½ years after the state sued Fleet Farm.
“I took Fleet Farm to court after the company put the lives of Minnesotans in danger by ignoring clear warning signs and selling guns to straw buyers,” read a statement from Attorney General Keith Ellison. “The warning signs that Fleet Farm ignored were so clear that Fleet Farm themselves went on to use those sales as examples of obvious red flags in internal trainings.”
While the consent decree includes policy changes and a monetary payout by Fleet Farm, the filing also notes that it “is not an admission of liability by Fleet Farm. Fleet Farm continues to deny the attorney general’s allegations.”
The Minnesota Star Tribune has contacted the retailer’s legal counsel for the company’s reasoning for signing a settlement in lieu of continuing to challenge the lawsuit in court.
At the time the suit was filed, Fleet Farm spokesman Jon Austin said the stores “comply with all applicable gun laws and devote substantial resources to training and compliance.”
Fleet Farm, whose website lists 17 stores throughout Minnesota, is agreeing to what the Attorney General’s Office is calling “significant steps across their Minnesota stores” to better detect and prevent potential straw purchases. They include:
- A list of warning signs that employees must monitor and act upon, based on customers’ purchase history and behavior in store.
- Improved training for employees who sell guns, including regular, unannounced compliance checks to ensure that they identify and act on warning signs of potential straw buying.
- Software that allows employees to track gun sales at all Fleet Farm stores and see alerts about suspicious potential buyers.
- Updated policies to ensure employees are properly disciplined for failing to notice warning signs.
- A new monitoring system that alerts employees about sales to people linked to previously recovered crime guns.
The suit was filed about a year after a Minneapolis man illegally bought and resold one of the pistols used during a mass shooting in October 2021 at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in St. Paul that left a woman dead and more than a dozen other people wounded.