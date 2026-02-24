Advertisement
Fleet Farm enacts sweeping policy changes, pays $1M to settle Minnesota attorney general straw gun buyer lawsuit

One straw purchase of a gun at a Fleet Farm was tied to a mass shooting at a St. Paul bar in 2021.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 24, 2026 at 7:12PM
Brooklyn Park's Fleet Farm store
A Fleet Farm store (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
The state of Minnesota announced it has won significant policy changes and a $1 million settlement from Fleet Farm over disregarding warning signs and selling guns to “straw buyers,” including one man whose illegal purchase played a role in a downtown St. Paul mass shooting several years ago.

The agreement between the Attorney General’s Office and the retailer, based in Appleton, Wis., came in a consent decree filed on Feb. 24 in U.S. District Court, nearly 3½ years after the state sued Fleet Farm.

“I took Fleet Farm to court after the company put the lives of Minnesotans in danger by ignoring clear warning signs and selling guns to straw buyers,” read a statement from Attorney General Keith Ellison. “The warning signs that Fleet Farm ignored were so clear that Fleet Farm themselves went on to use those sales as examples of obvious red flags in internal trainings.”

While the consent decree includes policy changes and a monetary payout by Fleet Farm, the filing also notes that it “is not an admission of liability by Fleet Farm. Fleet Farm continues to deny the attorney general’s allegations.”

The Minnesota Star Tribune has contacted the retailer’s legal counsel for the company’s reasoning for signing a settlement in lieu of continuing to challenge the lawsuit in court.

At the time the suit was filed, Fleet Farm spokesman Jon Austin said the stores “comply with all applicable gun laws and devote substantial resources to training and compliance.”

Fleet Farm, whose website lists 17 stores throughout Minnesota, is agreeing to what the Attorney General’s Office is calling “significant steps across their Minnesota stores” to better detect and prevent potential straw purchases. They include:

  • A list of warning signs that employees must monitor and act upon, based on customers’ purchase history and behavior in store.
    • Improved training for employees who sell guns, including regular, unannounced compliance checks to ensure that they identify and act on warning signs of potential straw buying.
      • Software that allows employees to track gun sales at all Fleet Farm stores and see alerts about suspicious potential buyers.
        • Updated policies to ensure employees are properly disciplined for failing to notice warning signs.
          • A new monitoring system that alerts employees about sales to people linked to previously recovered crime guns.

            The suit was filed about a year after a Minneapolis man illegally bought and resold one of the pistols used during a mass shooting in October 2021 at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in St. Paul that left a woman dead and more than a dozen other people wounded.

            The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) traced the gun to Jerome Horton, who had bought it and two others at a Fleet Farm.

            Starting in June 2021, Horton bought 33 guns, including many that investigators say he illegally sold to others, according to an ATF affidavit. He was convicted and sentenced to slightly more than two years in prison.

            Once the court signs off on the consent decree, as anticipated, the Attorney General’s Office can make public Fleet Farm documents it received in the course of the legal action that include “warnings a store manager raised about straw sales, which Fleet Farm ignored,” Ellison’s office said in announcing the settlement.

            Those warnings from a Blaine store manager a Fleet Farm store manager included concerns about guns being bought by Horton.

            In a typical straw purchase scenario, the buyer has no felony conviction or other factor disqualifying them from owning a gun. But they are really buying it for someone else, who’s either legally ineligible or doesn’t want any paper trail to the weapon.

            Straw purchases are illegal under Minnesota and federal law, but investigators say they can be difficult to identify while balancing the rights of legal gun owners.

            Among the more prolific straw buyers was Sarah Jean Elwood of Crystal. She purchased nearly 100 guns for others at Fleet Farm and other stores across the Twin Cities.

            Law enforcement said it found numerous Elwood-purchased guns connected to shootings within weeks of her buying them. She sold many of the guns, from handguns to AR-15s, to a black-market dealer.

            Elwood received an 18-month prison sentence in federal court.

            about the writer

            Paul Walsh

            Reporter

            Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

