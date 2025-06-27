Opinion: Responsible and free speech — and fixing things when they go sideways

Take this case: a lobbyist charged with making threats, citing grief over the Hortmans’ deaths as his justification. Grief is powerful. It can distort judgment and fuel despair and cause us to say and do things that we normally wouldn’t. But it’s not an excuse, especially when so many other members of the capitol community were on edge. As an explanation it makes sense, it may help us understand what happened, but that doesn’t make it OK.