North Minneapolis nonprofit increases commitment to free delivered meal boxes

A north Minneapolis nonprofit trying to fill a gap in the area’s food desert knows its job may grow as SNAP benefits are cut.
Appetite for Change runs several programs, including an urban farm and youth education classes. Target-owned Shipt is funding the group’s Community Cooks Meal Box program, which provides free meal kits with fresh ingredients and recipe cards. Some Shipt drivers are also helping deliver the boxes to recipients.
The nonprofit is exploring additional funding resources to increase meal box options as more than 440,000 Minnesotans wonder if they’ll have SNAP benefits going into November as the government shutdown looms.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he may defy a court order and withhold Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits during the shutdown.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday people would receive half their November benefits through a contingency fund, though payments may be delayed.
SNAP benefits are also being reduced long-term under the federal budget passed by Congress this summer.
Many nonprofits serving food deserts are bracing for cuts to government grants.
That’s where organizations like Appetite for Change are a bit more insulated.