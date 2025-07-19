Minnesota families face tougher choices with cuts to food assistance programs

Gloria Cadotte stood in line with her 5-year-old grandson Adrian, wheeling her walker full of cardboard boxes, collecting the onions, carrots, apples and potatoes being distributed at the Waite House Food Shelf in Minneapolis.
Cadotte, 75, has been coming to Waite House ever since it opened in the 1980s, and has seen a reduction in food quantity over time, with fewer options for protein and fresh produce. She needs both in her diet as she awaits kidney transplant surgery.
Waite House isn’t the only food shelf struggling to maintain the quality and supply of its food. A wave of federal funding cuts has strained food shelves nationwide, pushing places like Waite House to rethink how they operate in order to meet rising demand with fewer resources.
In March, the U.S. Department of Agriculture cancelled $1 billion in funding for schools and food banks to buy food from local suppliers. Of that, $420 million was for the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement (LFPA), which allowed food banks to purchase local produce, increasing their supply of fresh produce and boosting local farmers.
Following pushback, the USDA notified states that it was unfreezing funds for existing LFPA agreements, but said it did not plan to carry out a second round of funding for fiscal year 2025. Minnesota received $4.7 million through the program this year to support local food banks and food shelves. These funds will no longer be distributed.
In May, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill that included a new state-level LFPA program offering $700,000 to fill in for the federal cuts. Food banks welcomed the support, but said the funding gap remains significant.
The blow to food assistance was compounded when Congress passed Trump’s massive federal budget bill, slashing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food assistance to low-income Americans.
The changes increased work requirements, removed eligibility for legally admitted immigrants and offloaded a share of the costs to the states. An analysis by the Urban Institute found that the changes could lead 22.3 million families to lose some or all of their SNAP benefits.