Minnesota families face tougher choices with cuts to food assistance programs

Cory Bell, a father of three in Minneapolis who is trying to start a business and is unemployed, is concerned about the new blow of cuts. He said he feels the pressure “that you got to keep hitting all these different food shelves week after week after week to make sure there’s food in the house. Just in case all of it just comes to a stop at one point, ’cause I feel like that’s how it’s going to happen; they’re not going to warn anybody.”