More Minnesota seniors may go hungry after tightening state dollars mean fewer meals

If there was good news during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that millions of new dollars helped provide meals to thousands more Minnesota seniors.
Those days appear over.
Just two years after an infusion of state and federal dollars boosted the number of older Minnesotans getting meals delivered to their homes or served in congregate dining rooms, food programs are girding for tighter times.
Officials who work at senior programs expect their nutrition services to dish up more than half a million fewer meals in 2025 than they served in 2024, despite the fact that there’s an ever-increasing number of Minnesotans aged 65 and older in need. The math isn’t good, said Dawn Simonson, president and CEO of Trellis, which provides services to older residents in the Twin Cities.
“Local service providers have already made reductions in the number of meals they provide each week, as well as cut routes for Meals on Wheels programs,” Simonson said. “And they won’t be able to accept new people. There will be waiting lists.”
Every year for at least the past decade, officials said Minnesota has had about $2.6 million in state and federal dollars to spend on senior nutrition programs. But, over the past biennium, officials boosted that number with $11 million in additional COVID-related spending.
Officials sought the same amount of funding for the next biennium, Simonson said. Enough for 1.13 million meals.
That hasn’t happened. Instead, a bill now being considered by the Minnesota House would provide an extra $1.74 million — above the $2.6 million base — in 2026 and $1.8 million in 2027. That would buy approximately 380,460 meals — about a third of what was served previously.