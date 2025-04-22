Four Minnesota college presidents sign letter opposing Trump’s interference in higher education

Four Minnesota college presidents joined nearly 200 leaders of U.S. colleges and universities in signing a letter Tuesday against “unprecedented government overreach and political interference now endangering American higher education.”
The letter, drafted by the American Association of Colleges and Universities, called instead for “constructive engagement,” and said the schools don’t oppose “legitimate government oversight” but must reject “undue government intrusion” and the “coercive use of public research funding.”
Presidents of four Minnesota institutions signed the letter: Brian Bruess from the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University, Alison Byerly of Carleton College, Deidra Peaslee of St. Paul College and Paul Pribbenow at Augsburg University.
It’s one of the first public actions Minnesota’s higher education institutions have taken since Trump was inaugurated and began making dramatic changes to the landscape. And the letter comes at a definitive time for higher education.
The Trump administration has upended American colleges and universities by cutting research funding and detaining and revoking the visas of hundreds of international students without due process. He’s cracked down on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and initiated investigations and task forces to root out antisemitism on campuses.
Six of the eight Ivy League schools also signed Tuesday’s letter, though Columbia University and Dartmouth College did not.
Columbia was an early target for Trump; the New York City university shared a list of policy changes and administrative actions it was making, some required by the federal government, after Trump canceled $400 million in federal grants and contracts with the school. Many saw this as Columbia acquiescing to the government’s demands.
But in recent weeks, Harvard has taken a different approach, vowing to fight back against the government’s announcement that it would freeze more than $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts to the country’s wealthiest university.