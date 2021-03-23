Four members of the Anaheim Ducks were added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday afternoon, a day after the Wild defeated the Ducks 2-1 at Xcel Energy Center and a day before the teams are scheduled to finish their two-game series at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Paul.

Defensemen Ben Hutton and Jacob Larsson, forward Danton Heinen and goalie Anthony Stolarz were added to the protocol, and the Ducks canceled Tuesday's practice earlier in the day. Hutton and Larsson played in Monday's game, while Stolarz was the backup goalie. Heinen was scratched.

A Wild spokesman said as of late Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday's game was on as scheduled. The teams undergo usual COVID-19 testing on the morning of a game day.

The Wild also announced that taxi squad goalie Andrew Hammond has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. To fill Hammond's spot on the taxi squad, the team called up goalie Dereck Baribeau from Iowa of the AHL.

From Feb. 3-15, the Wild's season was on pause after the coronavirus swept through the team, with 14 players entering protocol..