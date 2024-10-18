Former St. Thomas men’s track athlete acquitted of sexual assault of freshman at party

Police met with the accuser two days after the party in 2022. She reported she blacked out and awoke to find Osborne raping her at the house where Osborne and other St. Thomas track athletes lived. The woman, not old to enough to drink alcohol, and others on the women’s track team went to a initiation party at about 7:30 p.m. that night and were served liquor. She said she drank a vodka cranberry cocktail and three hard seltzers. After that, the women’s team went to the house party.