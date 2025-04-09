St. Paul

Former St. Kate dean of nursing reaches plea deal in $400k embezzlement case

Laura Jean Fero, 55, pleaded guilty to one of six felony counts of theft by swindle in Ramsey County on Tuesday

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 12:39AM
<h3>St. Catherine University</h3> <p>Founded in St. Paul in 1905, St. Catherine University was recognized as a Top Regional University in the Midwest. The school has about 3,800 undergraduate students and about 1,400 graduate students.</p> <dt><b><h2>Rankings</h2></b></p> <ul> <dd><b>14</b> Best Regional University (Midwest) </dt> <p>Also recognized as an A Plus School for B Students</p>
St. Catherine University (Star Tribune file)

The former dean of nursing at St. Catherine University accused of embezzling more than $400,000 from the St. Paul school has reached a plea agreement that could land her on probation.

Laura Jean Fero, 55, pleaded guilty to one of six felony counts of theft by swindle in Ramsey County District Court on Tuesday. The agreement reached by prosecutors calls for up to three years of probation, according to court records. If successfully completed, her conviction would be deemed a misdemeanor.

Fero will be sentenced June 11.

Prosecutors said Fero, who now lives in Boone, N.C., funneled more than $400,000 from the school to a phony marketing business set up by her boyfriend, Juan Ramon Bruce of Shakopee, from 2020 to 2023. The university received little or no services in return.

Prosecutors also alleged Fero used a university procurement card to pay for airline tickets for herself and Bruce to Miami, Atlanta, Phoenix, Cancun and Orlando, along with lodging and rental cars.

Fero became dean at St. Catherine University in 2019. By the time she was criminally charged last year, she had already moved on to a similar job for a university under AdventHealth, a private system of more than 20 hospitals and emergency rooms in the Orlando area.

Bruce was also charged with six felony counts of theft by swindle but was acquitted by a jury last July.

Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from St. Paul

See More

St. Paul

Former St. Kate dean of nursing reaches plea deal in $400k embezzlement case

<h3>St. Catherine University</h3> <p>Founded in St. Paul in 1905, St. Catherine University was recognized as a Top Regional University in the Midwest. The school has about 3,800 undergraduate students and about 1,400 graduate students.</p> <dt><b><h2>Rankings</h2></b></p> <ul> <dd><b>14</b> Best Regional University (Midwest) </dt> <p>Also recognized as an A Plus School for B Students</p>

Laura Jean Fero, 55, pleaded guilty to one of six felony counts of theft by swindle in Ramsey County on Tuesday

St. Paul

St. Paul condemns, shuts down troubled downtown parking ramp

John Thomas says St. Paul has "nothing to do" with all that stuff that happened in Riverdale, Illinois.

Things To Do

Hear 'The Great Gatsby,' every word of it, read aloud in St. Paul on Thursday, 100 years to the day since publication

card image