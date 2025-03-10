Former state Sen. Melisa López Franzen announced Monday she will run for the U.S. Senate in 2026, making her the second Democrat to seek Tina Smith’s seat.
Former Minnesota legislator Melisa López Franzen announces run for U.S. Senate
López Franzen is the second Democrat to announce a run for outgoing Sen. Tina Smith’s seat, joining Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
López Franzen and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are the only Democrats so far to launch campaigns since Smith announced last month she wouldn’t run for re-election to the U.S. Senate. Flanagan quickly jumped into the race after Smith’s announcement and recently began a statewide listening tour.
In her first ad announcing her campaign, López Franzen said she was running to “protect our Minnesota values, restore sanity and bring decency and common sense back to Washington.”
“Our rights are being stripped away while unelected billionaires slash services for everyday Americans,” López Franzen said. “Everything we worked so hard for is under attack, so it’s time to work harder than ever before to protect the next generation. America is off course, not lost. Minnesotans will lead the way.”
She said she plans to visit all 87 counties, “taking this campaign directly to the people.”
López Franzen, of Edina, served three terms in the Minnesota Senate and was elected leader of the DFL Caucus in 2021. She chose not to seek re-election in 2022 because the state’s new redistricting maps placed her in the same district as a fellow Democratic senator.
In 2023, López Franzen took a job as the University of Minnesota’s chief lobbyist. She left that role last month to pursue a run for the U.S. Senate.
The race to replace Smith could be a crowded one. Democratic U.S. Reps. Angie Craig and Ilhan Omar, as well as DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon, are all considering bids.
On the GOP side, far-right Republican Royce White and retired Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze have already announced campaigns. Other Republicans are considering jumping in, including state Sens. Julia Coleman and Karin Housley, state Rep. Kristin Robbins and retired sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya.
