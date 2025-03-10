REDWOOD FALLS, MINN. – The former manager of a small-town grocery store pleaded guilty to three felony charges that he sexually assaulted teenage cashiers who worked for him.
Former manager at rural Minn. grocery store pleads guilty to sexual assault of two teen employees
Kyle Brady Shelton managed a grocery where generations of teens in Redwood Falls worked.
Kyle Brady Shelton, 46, of Redwood Falls was a manager at the Market, a grocery store formerly known as Tersteeg’s, where generations of teens in Redwood Falls have worked over the summer and after school.
Shelton appeared in court Monday and pleaded guilty to two charges of third-degree criminal sex conduct. He admitted to sexually assaulting two teenage cashiers that he had authority over.
Shelton also pleaded guilty to a charge of using minors in a sexual performance/pornographic work. He said in court that he received nude photos from one of the teenage victims via text messages and Snapchat last summer.
His sentence is expected to be 70 months, or almost six years.
Police arrested Shelton on Aug. 22 after receiving word that he had been exchanging explicit messages with a teenage cashier, a charging document said.
In November, police said another victim had come forward as part of a slate of additional charges. The second victim said Shelton inappropriately touched her in his office and in her car.
Darin Hill, owner of My Market Stores, the Colorado-based company that owns the store, said in a statement in September that Shelton is no longer employed by his company.
