Advertisement
Advertisement

News & Politics

Former Braham basketball standout, ‘American Idol’ contestant accused of murdering wife in Ohio

Caleb Flynn, who was part of the Braham basketball dynasty that won three state titles in the 2000s, allegedly shot his wife and tried to hide the evidence at their Ohio home.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 24, 2026 at 9:35PM
Caleb Flynn, shown here in the middle playing for Braham in the Class 2A boys basketball tournament in 2005, is accused of murdering his wife in their Ohio home and staging the crime scene. (Joey McLeister/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Advertisement

A shocking slaying in Ohio was allegedly carried out by a former standout basketball and football player from Braham, Minn., who went on to become an “American Idol” contestant.

Caleb Flynn, 39, was charged in Miami County Municipal Court with murder, assault and tampering with evidence last week in connection with the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, in the morning hours of Feb. 16.

Court records show that Flynn allegedly carried out the murder with a 9 mm handgun and that investigators were “led astray by the staging of the crime scene” by Flynn, who pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday, Feb. 20.

Video of Flynn’s arraignment shows him telling Miami County Judge Anthony Kendell that “I just want to take care of my daughters, I’m not a flight risk,” before breaking down crying.

The court set Flynn’s bail at $2 million on all charges.

Flynn’s attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, said in a statement that his client had entered a not guilty plea and looks forward to defending himself in court.

“We are both disappointed and concerned about the short timeline and seeming rush to judgment in this case,“ Mulligan said. ”When the government runs out of leads or can’t develop leads and looks at a surviving spouse in cases such as these, the chance of a wrongful conviction increases.”

Flynn’s family declined to comment when reached by a Minnesota Star Tribune reporter.

Advertisement

Flynn was a member of the standout Braham basketball team that won three consecutive state titles from 2004-2006 and also was named first-team Great River Conference in football.

He was a contestant on Season 12 of American Idol when the judges were Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban. The season aired in 2013.

In a video posted by American Idol, Flynn says that his wife “kind of nudged me” to audition for the show. He said after making the show he “kind of cried a little bit because I’m a crybaby, but it was honestly pure joy.”

A 911 call that Flynn made was released by Miami County prosecutors. Flynn asks dispatch to “please hurry” and says that it appears someone had broken into his home.

“The door to the garage was wide open,” Flynn says. “Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Oh, my God. My daughters are here.”

He adds that his wife has been shot twice in the head.

Advertisement

An online obituary for Ashley Flynn notes that she was a “devoted and loving wife, and a caring and dedicated mother to her two daughters.” It notes that she was a teacher and seventh-grade volleyball coach who was a “shining light of joy to all who crossed her path, effortlessly encouraging others along the way.”

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 26.

about the writer

about the writer

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Politics

Quinn Hughes says ‘we’re excited to go’ to State of the Union after gold medal win

card image
Jeremy White/The New York Times

President Donald Trump sparked controversy with a joke about inviting the women’s hockey team.

News & Politics

Former Braham basketball standout, ‘American Idol’ contestant accused of murdering wife in Ohio

card image

Minneapolis

Suspect in north Minneapolis double homicide was released from jail hours before killings

card image
Advertisement