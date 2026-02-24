Former Braham basketball standout, ‘American Idol’ contestant accused of murdering wife in Ohio

A shocking slaying in Ohio was allegedly carried out by a former standout basketball and football player from Braham, Minn., who went on to become an “American Idol” contestant.
Caleb Flynn, 39, was charged in Miami County Municipal Court with murder, assault and tampering with evidence last week in connection with the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, in the morning hours of Feb. 16.
Court records show that Flynn allegedly carried out the murder with a 9 mm handgun and that investigators were “led astray by the staging of the crime scene” by Flynn, who pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday, Feb. 20.
Video of Flynn’s arraignment shows him telling Miami County Judge Anthony Kendell that “I just want to take care of my daughters, I’m not a flight risk,” before breaking down crying.
The court set Flynn’s bail at $2 million on all charges.
Flynn’s attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, said in a statement that his client had entered a not guilty plea and looks forward to defending himself in court.
“We are both disappointed and concerned about the short timeline and seeming rush to judgment in this case,“ Mulligan said. ”When the government runs out of leads or can’t develop leads and looks at a surviving spouse in cases such as these, the chance of a wrongful conviction increases.”
Flynn’s family declined to comment when reached by a Minnesota Star Tribune reporter.