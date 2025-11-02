Food, fiber and firestarters: Cattails are versatile year-round

The plant spreads mostly through the rhizomes, sending up new shoots as roots grow. The wind can also carry seeds to new locations. Cattails’ distinctive brown seed heads, which can look like a skewered cigar or dark sausage on a stick, can hold more than 200,000 seeds. Seed heads explode into fluff as early winter arrives. You can also release the fluff by running a fingernail firmly along the brown exterior.