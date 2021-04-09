Title games in the state girls' basketball tournament are at Target center today, with the 4A game between Chaska and Rosemount set to end the action at 8 p.m.
Today's schedule: (Tap on the link for score updates and a game report)
1A: Minneota vs Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 1 p.m.
2A: Providence Academy vs. Albany, 3 p.m.
3A: Becker vs. Marshall, 6 p.m.
4A: Rosemount vs. Chaska, 8 p.m.
More on the tournament:
Ron Haggstom predicts the winners
Maya Nnaji blames herself for Hopkins' semifinal loss
Stillwater's Willie Taylor steps down as coach
Chaska ends Hopkins winning streak to reach 4A title game
Chauvin Trial Day 21 of Derek Chauvin trial: Chauvin kept knee on neck for 3½ minutes after George Floyd drew last breath, expert says
