Title games in the state girls' basketball tournament are at Target center today, with the 4A game between Chaska and Rosemount set to end the action at 8 p.m.

If the video player does not appear on your device, tap here.

Today's schedule: (Tap on the link for score updates and a game report)

1A: Minneota vs Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 1 p.m.

2A: Providence Academy vs. Albany, 3 p.m.

3A: Becker vs. Marshall, 6 p.m.

4A: Rosemount vs. Chaska, 8 p.m.

