Class 3A and 4A boys' teams take over Target Center today with their semifinals in the state boys' basketball tournament. The highest-profile game is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Class 3A when Minnehaha Academy, led by the nation's top high school prospect Chet Holmgren, plays DeLaSalle, which has won titles at seven of the last eight state tournaments.
3A:
1 p.m.: Richfield vs. Alexandria
3 p.m.: Minnehaha Academy vs. DeLaSalle
4A
6 p.m.: Maple Crove vs. Cretin-Derham Hall
8 p.m: Wayzata vs. Shakopee
