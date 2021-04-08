Class 3A and 4A boys' teams take over Target Center today with their semifinals in the state boys' basketball tournament. The highest-profile game is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Class 3A when Minnehaha Academy, led by the nation's top high school prospect Chet Holmgren, plays DeLaSalle, which has won titles at seven of the last eight state tournaments.

Today's schedule. Tap on the links for score updates and a postgame report.

3A:

1 p.m.: Richfield vs. Alexandria

3 p.m.: Minnehaha Academy vs. DeLaSalle

4A

6 p.m.: Maple Crove vs. Cretin-Derham Hall

8 p.m: Wayzata vs. Shakopee

