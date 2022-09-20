Introduction: If you thought the Vikings had a chance to make a statement on Monday night against the Eagles, well ... they did in a sense. In letting the Eagles jump to a 24-7 halftime lead and then self-destructing with three Kirk Cousins interceptions in the second half, Minnesota showed it still has a long way to go if it is going to change its identity into a consistent winner under new head coach Kevin O'Connell. Host Michael Rand also has exclusive audio of what was going on inside Kirk Cousins' head Monday.

16:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins Rand to discuss the impact of Chris Autman-Bell's injury and the opportunity ahead for Minnesota as it enters Big Ten play.

28:00: Five players who you never would have thought would be playing in a meaningful September game were part of a sequence that sealed the Twins' fate Monday. That is all you need to know about this season.

