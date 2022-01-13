Introduction: Host Michael Rand isn't into moral victories, but there were positive indicators in the Gophers men's basketball team's last-second 71-69 loss at Michigan State on Wednesday. It reaffirmed that this team should be competitive against most teams in the Big Ten — assuming Minnesota is able to persevere for however long Eric Curry's ankle needs to heal. Plus the Gophers women's basketball team got a much-needed win at Wisconsin.

6:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Phil Miller joined the show to give an update on MLB's labor situation. With the lockout dragging on, players and owners were set to resume talks on Thursday. What is the timetable? And what is the impact on the Twins if this drags out longer?

22:00: Five questions Rand would love to ask Mike Zimmer. And a statistical comparison between 2021 Kirk Cousins and 2009 Brett Favre that needs more context.

