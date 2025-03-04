Minneapolis

Five healthy and mature trees ‘illegally’ cut down in Cedar Lake Park, Minneapolis park board says

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is asking for help identifying those responsible.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 4, 2025 at 7:59PM
Only stumps remain after five healthy and mature bur oak and basswood trees were illegally cut down last week in Cedar Lake Park. (Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board)

Five healthy and mature bur oak and basswood trees were “illegally” cut down last week in Cedar Lake Park, and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is asking for help identifying those responsible.

In a statement Tuesday, the board said the vandalism occurred either Feb. 26 or 27 with the use of a chainsaw. Other trees in the area were also damaged.

The trees were estimated to be about 35 years old, the board said.

They were located near Cedar Lake Parkway and West Franklin Avenue, near Cedar Point Beach and paths for walking and biking.

Anyone who saw the use of a handsaw or chainsaw, or any other suspicious behavior, in the area on those dates is asked to contact the Minneapolis Park Police at 612-230-6550.

The incident marks another occasion in which vandals targeted trees in recent months in Minnesota.

In November, 60 newly planted trees were uprooted in St. Paul and thrown in the Mississippi River.

In December, a man chopped down $10,000 worth of Christmas trees in a lot in Pine County. The same month, a Christmas tree in downtown Northfield was cut down the morning of its holiday festival.

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

