Five arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from minors in Washington County

The suspects were arrested during an operation carried out March 20 in Newport.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 12:10PM

Five men have been arrested for allegedly soliciting minors for sex in Washington County. The suspects could be charged in the coming days.

The men, ranging in age from 24 to 39, were booked into jail after their arrests during a sting carried out March 20 by the East Metro Human Trafficking Task Force and members of the Cottage Grove and Forest Lake police departments, Washington County jail records show.

Felony charges are expected to be filed this week, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We are dedicated, along with our local law enforcement partners, to combat sex and human trafficking within our communities,” Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry said. “We do this by vigorously investigating and charging those who exploit juveniles and adults in Washington County.”

Authorities say the men chatted on several social media platforms with undercover officers who posed as minors. Investigators arrested the men when they arrived at a designated meeting place in Newport, where an encounter was set to take place, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Operations such as these protect our most vulnerable citizens and let the community know that this criminal behavior is not tolerated,” Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson said.

The east metro arrests come as 14 other men, including former Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn, were caught up in a similar operation in Bloomington this month.

Authorities ask anybody in the east metro who suspects seeing somebody being trafficking for sex to call 911 or 651-430-7825. Victims can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text the word “Help” to 233733.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

