Fish kill, including hundreds of dead brook trout, found in Duluth creek

DULUTH – About 1,000 fish, including hundreds of brook trout, have been found dead in Duluth’s Tischer Creek.
The eastern Duluth creek empties into Lake Superior through the grounds of Glensheen Mansion, and is one of the city’s designated trout streams.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is investigating, and said in a news release the fish were likely dead from an abnormal cause. It was reported by a citizen and the city of Duluth after dead fish were found in the part of the creek that runs through Hunters Park. The city last week released up to 500,000 gallons of what it said was clean, potable drinking water into the stormwater system from the Woodland neighborhood’s drinking water reservoir.
In a news release, the city said it discharged water during a maintenance operation, and declined to comment further because of the investigation.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the MPCA have collected fish and water samples as part of the investigation. The MPCA said it has no evidence that nearby road construction led to the fish kill.
Some of the city’s trout streams have undergone extensive restoration efforts to combat warming and habitat loss. The University of Minnesota’s Minnesota Sea Grant program has said low river levels and warm water hurt migratory fish populations, especially brook and rainbow trout that use Lake Superior tributaries as nursery areas.