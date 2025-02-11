First Avenue workers have ratified a contract more than a year after moving to unionize.
Minneapolis workers at First Avenue ratify debut union contract
The three-year deal includes pay raises, scheduling changes and protections for LGBTQ workers at the storied concert venue.
The three-year contract — which covers 230 service and event staff across the club’s seven venues — includes pay raises, improved scheduling, training and safety policies and protections for LGBTQ workers, according to a news release Tuesday from Unite Here Local 17.
“I’ve watched a lot of my best friends leave the club because the job wasn’t sustainable or they didn’t feel respected, but this contract makes a lot of steps to change that,” First Avenue event staffer Kyle Tappe said in a statement. “I’ve been pinching money at the end of the month for as long as I can remember, and the raises will make things significantly easier for me.”
Minneapolis-based First Avenue Productions includes First Avenue, 7th St. Entry, the Fitzgerald Theater, the Palace Theatre, the Turf Club, Fine Line and the Depot Tavern.
Workers notified management in November 2023 of their intent to unionize, citing low pay, inconsistent training and short-notice scheduling among their top concerns. President and CEO Dayna Frank said the next day the company would voluntarily recognize the union, launching the bargaining process.
Unite Here represents workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and stadiums, hotels, restaurants, bars and clubs across Minnesota. The hospitality union has launched a wave of labor organizing among service workers at well-known Minneapolis venues in recent years, including Ann Kim’s now-shuttered Kim’s restaurant and Daniel del Prado’s Colita restaurant and Café Cerés.
“For all venue workers in the Twin Cities, now is the time for you to unionize your workplace,” Sheigh Freeberg, Unite Here’s secretary treasurer, said in a statement. “First Ave workers won more for themselves, and you can, too.”
This story will be updated.
The three-year deal includes pay raises, scheduling changes and protections for LGBTQ workers at the storied concert venue.