DULUTH – On Jackson Gatlin’s second day of sentencing, the former youth leader from Duluth Vineyard church received additional time to be served concurrently with the 13 years of prison time he was sentenced to on Monday in St. Louis County Court.
Fired Duluth church youth leader sentenced in 3 more sex assault cases
Jackson Gatlin was sentenced Tuesday for sexually assaulting three more victims, but it doesn’t add to his prison time.
Gatlin, 36, pleaded guilty to five counts of felony-level sexual conduct earlier this month after a handful of women accused him of sexual assault dating back to when they were school-aged and he was in his 20s and in a position of authority within the Duluth church. At the time, his parents — reportedly aware of his actions — served as pastors. They resigned from their positions in early 2023, unwilling to cooperate in an internal investigation. Gatlin was fired.
His parents, Michael and Brenda Gatlin, are the subjects of nine civil lawsuits, alongside Jackson Gatlin, Duluth Vineyard and Vineyard USA.
Tuesday’s sentencing, which took about 10 minutes and, as has been the case throughout, drew a packed courtroom. It centered on the final three victims whose claims against Gatlin are all similar. According to criminal complaints, the women told authorities about invitations to Gatlin’s home under false pretenses, being assaulted in his bedroom, his parents’ bedroom or his car. One of the three victims told investigators that he restrained her.
Victim 1′s mother told authorities that she called Gatlin’s mother, but that Brenda Gatlin told her that “We know your daughter has issues.”
One victim came forward to Vineyard leadership in late 2022 and more followed. The incidents were reported to Duluth police, along with Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment (GRACE), a nonprofit organization that conducts independent investigations. In early 2023, some of the victims took to social media with their stories.
Gatlin, who had worked with youth between 2006 and 2023, was charged in October 2023. He was briefly held in the St. Louis County jail, where he returned after pleading guilty Nov. 6.
None of Gatlin’s new sentences exceed the 13 years he will serve, followed by a lifetime of conditions — including registering as a sex offender. Dressed in an oversized orange jumpsuit, he declined to speak in the courtroom.
Attorney Paul McBride, on behalf of the women, said they wouldn’t be commenting after the sentencing. The women spoke publicly, alongside their attorney during a news conference earlier this month. At the time, one of the victims addressed Gatlin’s guilty pleas.
“Let me be clear,” said Hannah Howg, who identified herself as one of Gatlin’s victims. “This is not a win. Nobody wins here. What Jackson did to me cannot be undone.”
Read about Minnesota State Mankato’s mini-miracle, Charles Langama’s nifty moves and Chris Meidt’s magical weekend.