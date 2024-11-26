Fired Duluth church youth leader sentenced in 3 more sex assault cases

Gatlin, 36, pleaded guilty to five counts of felony-level sexual conduct earlier this month after a handful of women accused him of sexual assault dating back to when they were school-aged and he was in his 20s and in a position of authority within the Duluth church. At the time, his parents — reportedly aware of his actions — served as pastors. They resigned from their positions in early 2023, unwilling to cooperate in an internal investigation. Gatlin was fired.