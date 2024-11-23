Fertile-Beltrami tops Hills-Beaver Creek for program's first Nine-Player championship

Hills-Beaver Creek’s lone touchdown came less than 30 seconds after Wright’s score, and was one for the highlight reel. On a 53-yard pass from junior Jamin Metzger, senior receiver James VandenBosch fended off two would-be tacklers at the 15-yard line, stayed in bounds and tiptoed along the sideline at the 10, and dragged one defender into the end zone to cut the deficit to 14-8.