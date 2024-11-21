Prep Bowl by the numbers: Digits that detail state championship football in Minnesota
Zero losses is a common starting point, but only two teams, Staples-Motley and Fertile-Beltrami, have zero state titles.
State championships won by Class 2A unbeaten Staples-Motley (12-0) and Nine-Player unbeaten Fertile-Beltrami (12-0). Staples-Motley was ranked 10th and Fertile-Beltrami third in their classes in the final regular-season poll.
1
State championships for half of the teams in the Prep Bowl field. Seven schools have won one title each: Class 6A’s Maple Grove in 2022 and Minnetonka in 2004; Class 5A’s Alexandria in 1974; Class 3A’s Stewartville in 2023 and Dassel-Cokato in 2021; Class 1A’s Springfield in 2005; and Nine-Player’s Hills-Beaver Creek in 1990.
2
Touchdown passes thrown by Jackson County Central senior quarterback Grant Freking since he replaced injured Division I recruit Roman Voss, a junior who suffered a broken ankle in the quarterfinals. The Huskies, 12-0 and ranked third in Class 2A, score at a 47.9-points-per-game clip.
4
Prep Bowl matchups that will pit unbeaten teams. They are in Class 4A, Becker (12-0) vs. Totino-Grace (12-0); Class 2A, Jackson County Central (12-0) vs. Staples-Motley (12-0); Class 1A, Minneota (12-0) vs. Springfield (12-0); and Nine-Player, Fertile-Beltrami (12-0) vs. Hills-Beaver Creek (12-0).
6
Losses by the 14 teams in the Prep Bowl. Their victory total: 163.
7
Opponents Stewartville has shut out this season. The Tigers (13-0) allow only 4.5 points per game.
10
State championships won by Totino-Grace. The Eagles can pull even with Caledonia and Eden Prairie for most titles in state history with a victory.
12
Interceptions made by Fertile-Beltrami junior defensive back Bryer Strem this season. The state record of 17 in a season was set by Harold Stevens of New Prague in 1973.
32
Consecutive wins by two-time defending state champion Minneota. Stephen-Argyle owns the state record of 76 from 2003-08. Minneota averages a Prep Bowl-leading 56.2 points per game.
119
Tackles made by Springfield’s Gavin Vanderwerf. He has 16 sacks and three interceptions this season and also has rushed for a team-high 1,481 yards.
134
Alexandria senior Chase Thompson’s quarterback rating this season. Thompson, who stands 6 feet, 8 inches tall, and has signed with Clemson for basketball, completed 230 of 325 passes for 3,287 yards with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.
411
Career wins by Becker coach Dwight Lundeen, second-most in state history behind Verndale’s Mike Mahlen (437). Lundeen has a career record of 411-167-3.
436.4
Rushing yards per game for Class 5A’s Elk River.
Zero losses is a common starting point, but only two teams, Staples-Motley and Fertile-Beltrami, have no state titles.