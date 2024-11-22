High Schools

Live scores from the Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium

Friday is the opening day of high school football championships for seven classifications at U.S. Bank Stadium.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 22, 2024 at 3:30PM
Totino-Grace’s Marquel Keten celebrates his touchdown over Orono in the second quarter during the Class 4A football state semifinal between the two teams at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fourteen high school football teams across seven classifications in Minnesota begin play at U.S. Bank Stadium Friday in the Prep Bowl — the championship games and culmination of the 2024 season when teams square off and compete for the state title, from Class 6A to Nine-Player.

Follow the live scoring of all Prep Bowl games on MN Football Hub, our online source for Minnesota high school football stats, scores, schedules, stories, rankings, recruiting news, exclusive highlights, livestreams and state tournament brackets. You can view brackets for each state football tournament classification here.

All games will be broadcast on Ch. 45.

Here’s the schedule for Friday’s games. The link will direct you to live scoring for each game:

Class 1A

Springfield Tigers (12-0) vs. Minneota Vikings (12-0), Friday, 10 a.m.

Class 4A

Totino-Grace Eagles (12-0) vs. Becker Bulldogs (12-0), Friday, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Staples-Motley Cardinals (12-0) vs. Jackson County Central Huskies (12-0), Friday, 4 p.m.

Class 6A

Minnetonka Skippers (10-2) vs. Maple Grove Crimson (12-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Live scores of high school football's Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium

card image

Fans can follow live scores of all Prep Bowl games on MN Football Hub, our online source for Minnesota high school football stats, scores, schedules, stories, rankings and more.

High Schools

Prep Bowl predictions: Our picks for the winner of each football championship at U.S. Bank Stadium

card image

High Schools

Coach trades football spotlight at Maple Grove to join ensemble cast at Minnetonka

card image