Jeff Dubay, a former longtime sports radio personality in the Twin Cities, pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced after the latest of his many drug-related run-ins with the law.

Dubay, 56, admitted in Todd County District Court to a misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of an illicit drug after a state trooper pulled him over in West Union on March 8. In exchange for his plea, a felony count of third-degree drug possession and a second misdemeanor driving under the influence count were dismissed.

Judge Johnathan Judd sentenced Dubay to 90 days in jail but set aside 80 of those days for two years and gave him credit for the remaining 10 days. Judd also put Dubay on two years' probation. Terms include undergo a comprehensive assessment and follow all recommendations for care, no alcohol or illicit drug use and submit to random chemical testing.

Dubay, now living in Grand Forks, N.D., could not be reached to explain why he chose to plead guilty to the one count. He told the Star Tribune last week that "the police report is full of misinformation and horrible assumptions."

According to the charges:

A state trooper saw an SUV traveling erratically before stopping in the West Union Catholic Church parking lot. The SUV then left the parking lot, prompting the trooper to pull the driver over.

Dubay explained he was heading to Fargo and got off the freeway in order to get the Minnesota Gophers hockey game on his cellphone. Dubay was beneath a blanket and naked. He was restless, sweaty and speaking rapidly.

As Dubay got out of his SUV to perform sobriety testing, he was covered in vegetable oil that came from a bottle he had with him. Drug smugglers have been known to use various cooking oils to conceal meth.

A law enforcement search of his vehicle turned up methamphetamine. While at the jail, Dubay acknowledged using meth that morning.

Dubay had been a longtime co-host with Paul Allen on KFAN Radio, the Twin Cities' leading sports talk outlet. He was fired after his arrest in 2008 for cocaine possession.

Dubay returned to the airwaves on 1500 ESPN Radio (KSTP-AM) but let go after a year in a 2014 cost-cutting move.

In 2010, he was ordered to spend 87 days in the Ramsey County workhouse after admitting he used cocaine in May of that year. In August 2016, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years' probation for drug possession.

In March 2018, he was put on probation for five years for beating a woman during an argument. And in November 2021, he was sentenced to probation after Bloomington police found methamphetamine on him during a traffic stop.







