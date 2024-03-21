Jeff Dubay, a former longtime sports radio personality in the Twin Cities, is due in court next week stemming from the latest of his many drug-related run-ins with the law.

Dubay left jail Wednesday after he was charged in Todd County District Court with felony third-degree possession of a narcotic and driving under the influence of drugs after a state trooper pulled him over in West Union earlier this month. Charges say he was wearing only a blanket while he was soaked in vegetable oil.

Dubay, 56, living now in Grand Forks, N.D., posted bond and is due back in court Monday. Dubay told the Star Tribune in a brief phone call that "the police report is full of misinformation and horrible assumptions."

According to the charges:

On the evening of March 8, a state trooper saw an SUV traveling erratically before stopping in the West Union Catholic Church parking lot. The SUV then left the parking lot, prompting the trooper to pull the driver over.

Dubay explained he was heading to Fargo and got off the freeway in order to get the Minnesota Gophers hockey game on his cellphone. Dubay, beneath a blanket and naked, said he had been sleeping at a rest stop near Avon earlier.

The trooper saw that Dubay was restless, speaking rapidly and sweaty. He explained that he stopped taking his medication. He acknowledged using methamphetamine about a week earlier.

As Dubay got out of his SUV to perform sobriety testing, he was covered in vegetable oil that came from a bottle he had with him. Drug smugglers have been known to use various cooking oils to conceal meth as it is shipped.

Dubay failed numerous aspects of the sobriety testing. A law enforcement search of his vehicle turned up methamphetamine and two small bottles of adhesive remover. "It was supected that Dubay may have been huffing from those bottles," the charges read. While at the jail, Dubay acknowledged using meth that morning.

Dubay had been a longtime co-host with Paul Allen on KFAN Radio, the Twin Cities' leading sports talk outlet. He was fired after his arrest in 2008 for cocaine possession. He was convicted and entered two treatment programs but failed to complete them.

Dubay returned to the airwaves on 1500 ESPN but was let go after a year in 2014 in a cost-cutting move.

In 2010, he was ordered to spend 87 days in the Ramsey County workhouse after admitting he used cocaine in May of that year. In August 2016, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years' probation for drug possession.

In March 2018, he was put on probation for five years for beating a woman during an argument. And in November 2021, he was sentenced to probation after Bloomington police found methamphetamine on him during a traffic stop.



