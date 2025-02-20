Feeling cold? 13 surprisingly good last-minute airfares from MSP to warm destinations, from $296

San Juan: $296 on Sun Country, March 3-10. Coming in at rock bottom this season is America’s very own floating island of beauty, Puerto Rico. Leave the passport at home while you experience history and cuisine in Old San Juan, go ziplining or cave-tubing in the steep hills, and find great beaches from the west side to the “Spanish Virgin Islands” of Vieques and Culebra. Read Rachel Hutton’s travel story.