Feds now want employees on leave to help fight wildfires. Here’s what it could mean for Minnesota.

Thousands of Forest Service employees across the country have been fired or left their jobs as part of the federal government downsizing. The Trump administration said firefighters were exempt from job cuts, but it is believed that thousands of employees with firefighting training took buyouts and early retirements. A freeze on hiring summer seasonal workers also affected the agency’s firefighting capacity because some of those workers hold red cards. The cuts are believed to have reduced the agency’s workforce of about 30,000 by 10%.