Feds now want employees on leave to help fight wildfires. Here’s what it could mean for Minnesota.

Wary of wildfire threats, the U.S. Forest Service is asking as many as 1,400 employees who left the agency in recent months to help fight wildfires this summer.
The request is to employees who resigned amid the Trump administration’s cost-cutting measures but remain on leave through Sept. 30 under a “deferred resignation program.” The Forest Service now wants to put them to work if needed because they have firefighting qualifications, or “red cards,” in addition to their main duties.
Minnesota just experienced one of its most-active and damaging spring wildfire seasons in years.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees the Forest Service, isn’t giving specific numbers of how many employees who work in the Superior and Chippewa national forests in northern Minnesota could be called upon. The department also didn’t say how many firefighters are employed currently in Minnesota. All questions to Minnesota officials in recent months have been directed to agency national headquarters in Washington D.C.
The Forest Service currently employs 10,856 firefighters (8,985 permanent and 1,871 temporary) nationally, according to a spokesperson for the USDA.
Thousands of Forest Service employees across the country have been fired or left their jobs as part of the federal government downsizing. The Trump administration said firefighters were exempt from job cuts, but it is believed that thousands of employees with firefighting training took buyouts and early retirements. A freeze on hiring summer seasonal workers also affected the agency’s firefighting capacity because some of those workers hold red cards. The cuts are believed to have reduced the agency’s workforce of about 30,000 by 10%.
Former wildland firefighter Ryan Miller of Cook, Minn., said even some people in the firefighting community aren’t sure about the current capacity to respond to blazes.
“We are not just really sure where we stand on the number of firefighters in Minnesota or nationally,” said Miller, who was a federal hotshot crew member in the western U.S. and also worked for the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of natural resources. He now teaches wildland firefighting at Minnesota North College’s Vermilion campus in Ely.