How to stay up to date on Minnesota wildfires and fire danger

Two major, damaging wildfires covering more than 45 square miles of northeast Minnesota are near containment, while a smaller blaze in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has been completely contained.
Minnesota has had the undesirable title as one of the most active fire territories in the United States in recent weeks. Northern border regions are even being labeled “explosive” by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
And while recent rains have eased fire danger in the near term, significant fire risk is predicted through August for northern Minnesota, thanks in part to warmer- and drier-than-normal conditions, according to national outlooks.
Whether you, your family or friends have recreation plans in the wild, here are some resources to stay informed about wildfires and their risk:
The DNR
The agency’s Department of Forestry posts a daily snapshot online of fire danger and related burning restrictions based on weather and fuel conditions. The mapping tools can be explored for fire danger, county by county (mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions). Other ways to get DNR information:
- Phone alerts: Text “FIRE” to 66468 to receive wildfire updates.
- Forestry contacts: Find a list of offices statewide at bit.ly/MNDNRoffices.
- Emailed updates: Sign up at bit.ly/MNfireupdate.
Minnesota Incident Command System
Based in Grand Rapids, a group of federal and state partners coordinates wildfire fighting efforts. Find updates on wildfires, national outlooks and links to fire coordination centers across the state. (mnics.org/wpress/)
InciWeb
A federal website that documents current national wildfires and prescribed burns. (inciweb.wildfire.gov/)
Superior National Forest
U.S. Forest Service managers encourage the public to get updates online through several channels: