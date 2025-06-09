Outdoors

How to stay up to date on Minnesota wildfires and fire danger

Check these state, federal and local resources ahead of recreation plans.

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 1:07PM
Michael Hemmerich, a Nisswa firefighter, sprays down the remains of a structure as part of the efforts to combat the Camp House wildfire in Brimson, Minn., on May 15. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Two major, damaging wildfires covering more than 45 square miles of northeast Minnesota are near containment, while a smaller blaze in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has been completely contained.

Minnesota has had the undesirable title as one of the most active fire territories in the United States in recent weeks. Northern border regions are even being labeled “explosive” by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

And while recent rains have eased fire danger in the near term, significant fire risk is predicted through August for northern Minnesota, thanks in part to warmer- and drier-than-normal conditions, according to national outlooks.

Whether you, your family or friends have recreation plans in the wild, here are some resources to stay informed about wildfires and their risk:

The DNR

The agency’s Department of Forestry posts a daily snapshot online of fire danger and related burning restrictions based on weather and fuel conditions. The mapping tools can be explored for fire danger, county by county (mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions). Other ways to get DNR information:

  • Phone alerts: Text “FIRE” to 66468 to receive wildfire updates.
    • Forestry contacts: Find a list of offices statewide at bit.ly/MNDNRoffices.
      • Emailed updates: Sign up at bit.ly/MNfireupdate.

        Minnesota Incident Command System

        Based in Grand Rapids, a group of federal and state partners coordinates wildfire fighting efforts. Find updates on wildfires, national outlooks and links to fire coordination centers across the state. (mnics.org/wpress/)

        InciWeb

        A federal website that documents current national wildfires and prescribed burns. (inciweb.wildfire.gov/)

        Superior National Forest

        U.S. Forest Service managers encourage the public to get updates online through several channels:

        • Conditions and alerts: An agency web page with updates across the forest, including fire danger. (fs.usda.gov/r09/superior/alerts)
          • Forest offices: Contacts for the forest’s six ranger offices are at bit.ly/SNFoffices.
            • Social media: The agency’s Facebook page posts news about active fires, campfire restrictions and prescribed burns. (facebook.com/SuperiorNF/)

              Chippewa National Forest

              • Conditions and alerts: A Forest Service web page with updates across the forest, including fire danger. (fs.usda.gov/r09/chippewa/alerts)
                • Forest offices: Contacts for the forest’s four ranger offices are at bit.ly/CHIPoffices.
                  • Social media: The agency’s Facebook page posts news about active fires, campfire restrictions and prescribed burns. (facebook.com/ChippewaNF)

                    Other resources

                    • County governments: St. Louis County has been central to providing information about the Jenkins Creek, Camp House and Munger Shaw fires. Its emergency management response includes an interactive map on its website (stlouiscountymn.gov) that updated the public on evacuation areas as the wildfires raged last month, communications manager Dana Kazel said. The county also releases information on its Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page (facebook.com/SLCSOMN). Sheriff Gordon Ramsay held news conferences on the fires.
                      • Outfitters: Wilderness outfitters, like those that serve visitors to the Boundary Waters, are in frequent contact with the Forest Service. Ginny Nelson, owner of Spirit of the Wilderness in Ely, said her business has fielded several calls this season about fire danger; she is surprised the Forest Service hasn’t ordered a fire ban. One is in place, however, across the border from the BWCAW at Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park. Nelson has encouraged customers to avoid campfires and use camp stoves instead. Otherwise, Nelson tells paddlers to exercise extreme caution and douse fires beyond the norm. “Overdo it,” she said. (bit.ly/outfitterlist)
                        • National Weather Service: Find current and extended fire weather forecasts, historical information, incident updates and a range of geographic data tools. (weather.gov/fire)
                          • Superior Hiking Trail Association: The trail’s stewards direct hikers and its followers to the trail conditions section of its website. (superiorhiking.org/trail-conditions/)
                            • Minnesota Pollution Control Agency: The effects of wildfires don’t know boundaries. Get current air quality conditions and forecasts. (bit.ly/MNairquality)

                               

                              about the writer

                              Bob Timmons

                              Outdoors reporter

                              Bob Timmons covers news across Minnesota's outdoors, from natural resources to recreation to wildlife.

