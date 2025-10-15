Federal shutdown, MEA weekend doesn’t slow traffic at MSP

With the federal government shutdown coinciding with the historically busy travel on MEA break, many travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) on Wednesday had potential flight delays and cancelations on the mind.
But schedules and TSA lines were running smoothly at MSP.
“No problems so far,” said Katie Lins, 47, who was traveling with her kids for the long weekend. “A lot of people are staying home, and I don’t know if that [government shutdown and MEA weekend] is why. MEA isn’t that long, so traveling somewhere far may not be worth it for them. And things are expensive these days.”
Federal employees are clocking in this week without the security of an upcoming paycheck at the same time as the usually busy four-day MEA weekend. Named for and timed with the annual Minnesota Educators Academy conference, the extended break tends to bring heavier traffic to the airport, as families take fall getaways before winter arrives.
Airport officials anticipated Wednesday and Thursday would be among the busiest travel days this week, staffing workers at multiple ticketing levels and TSA checkpoints to deal with the expected surge.
Despite some national news reports of air travel hiccups attributed to federal worker shortages, MSP has shown minimal impact, according to officials with the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC). As of Wednesday, the airport still had yet to see any major disruptions since the federal government shutdown began, said MAC spokesman Jeff Lea.
Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier at MSP, and Sun County, the airport’s second-busiest carrier, also said the federal shutdown’s effect on operations has been little to unnoticeable.
Air travel has become a political flashpoint after the federal government shut down Oct. 1, with pressure building on Republicans and Democrats to end the impasse in Washington, D.C.