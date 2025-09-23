Travel

Getting away for MEA? Last-minute flight options for the long weekend

We found flights for under $300 to several top destinations for the Minnesota school break on Oct. 16.

By Simon Peter Groebner

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 23, 2025 at 5:31PM
Airport passengers navigate their way through the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) as the MEA weekend kicks off in 2024. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

For generations of Minnesota school families, it’s a fall tradition baked into the calendar: MEA weekend, a four-day break that’s sparked by the annual Education Minnesota teachers conference. This year, it kicks off on Oct. 16.

That translates to a busy travel weekend. Last year’s MEA Thursday was the second busiest day in the history of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with some 52,660 people clearing security.

If you’re thinking about flying the family somewhere, don’t delay in booking. Airfares are high throughout mid-October. On a search of Google Flights, we did find a handful of top U.S. destinations with nonstop flights from MSP for under $300.

But hurry — these fares are subject to change at any second. To maximize your savings, go ahead and spring for the airline’s nonchangeable Basic fare, if available, and pack light.

Note that Saturday, Oct. 18, is the date set for hundreds of anti-Donald Trump “No Kings” protests around the country, including main events in Chicago, Washington and New York City — so plan accordingly.

Using CityPass, visitors can see major attractions in Chicago, such as the Field Museum, top, at discounted rates. (Renee Sklarew/For the Washington Post)

Chicago from $148

The flight: $148, Oct. 16-20; or $258, Oct. 15-19 (Sun Country).

Via train: $179 round trip, Oct. 16-18 on the Amtrak Borealis (amtrak.com).

Take a plane, train or automobile to the Windy City, where you can plan ahead for the perfect long weekend. The purchase of a Chicago CityPass ($142 adults, $112 ages 3-11) can get you into the Shedd Aquarium and your choice of the Field Museum, Adler Planetarium, Art Institute of Chicago or other top attractions. Don’t forget shopping on the Magnificent Mile and stops at the free Navy Pier and Lincoln Park Zoo. “The Lion King” will be at the Cadillac Palace Theater, and the New Orleans Saints play the Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 19.

A horse-drawn carriage at Mackinac Island, Mich. (Dreamstime/Tribune News Service)

Mackinac Island for $188

The flight: $188, Oct. 16-19 (Delta).

Skip the 8-hour drive to Mackinac with this 90-minute flight to Michigan’s Chippewa County Airport (code: CIU) aboard a small regional jet. From there it’s a shuttle and ferry to Mackinac Island, the classic car-free vacation destination in Lake Huron that’s anchored by the massive 1887 Grand Hotel. Meanwhile on the Upper Peninsula, visit the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Paradise, Mich., to see the bell from the Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank in Lake Superior 50 years ago.

The Space Needle casts its shadow near the Museum of Pop Culture, right, and the Seattle Center. (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)

Seattle from $278

The flight: $278, Oct. 16-19 (Alaska, Delta and Sun Country).

October may be the best time of year to visit the Emerald City, with mild temps and peak fall color. Stroll the Pike Place Market, check out the ambitious Museum of Pop Culture, or search for the 268-foot Snoqualmie Falls seen in the original “Twin Peaks.” The Gopher women’s volleyball team meets the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena Oct 18. This Google-sourced airfare requires a Sun Country red-eye to get home on Sunday night — so maybe take Monday off, too.

The sun streaks through the fall foliage at sunrise along the Potomac River in Arlington, Va., Nov. 4, 2016 on a warm fall day in the nation's Capitol area. (J. David Ake/The Associated Press)

Washington, D.C. from $213

The flight: $213 (Delta) or $228 (Sun Country), Oct. 17-20.

Naturally you have the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, the White House and the Smithsonian on your patriotic list. But come mid-October, the red, white and blue shifts to red, orange and yellow. Peak autumn color in D.C. means you should center the National Mall, the National Arboretum or just a stroll of the Georgetown neighborhood on your capital itinerary.

about the writer

about the writer

Simon Peter Groebner

Travel Editor

Simon Peter Groebner is Travel editor for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Travel

See More

Travel

Getting away for MEA? Last-minute flight options for the long weekend

card image

We found flights for under $300 to several top destinations for the Minnesota school break on Oct. 16.

Midwest Travel

Where — and when — to see the best fall colors across Minnesota

card image

Midwest Travel

Go to the North Shore for the fall leaves. Stay for these attractions.

card image