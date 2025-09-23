Getting away for MEA? Last-minute flight options for the long weekend

Take a plane, train or automobile to the Windy City, where you can plan ahead for the perfect long weekend. The purchase of a Chicago CityPass ($142 adults, $112 ages 3-11) can get you into the Shedd Aquarium and your choice of the Field Museum, Adler Planetarium, Art Institute of Chicago or other top attractions. Don’t forget shopping on the Magnificent Mile and stops at the free Navy Pier and Lincoln Park Zoo. “The Lion King” will be at the Cadillac Palace Theater, and the New Orleans Saints play the Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 19.