Getting away for MEA? Last-minute flight options for the long weekend

For generations of Minnesota school families, it’s a fall tradition baked into the calendar: MEA weekend, a four-day break that’s sparked by the annual Education Minnesota teachers conference. This year, it kicks off on Oct. 16.
That translates to a busy travel weekend. Last year’s MEA Thursday was the second busiest day in the history of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with some 52,660 people clearing security.
If you’re thinking about flying the family somewhere, don’t delay in booking. Airfares are high throughout mid-October. On a search of Google Flights, we did find a handful of top U.S. destinations with nonstop flights from MSP for under $300.
But hurry — these fares are subject to change at any second. To maximize your savings, go ahead and spring for the airline’s nonchangeable Basic fare, if available, and pack light.
Note that Saturday, Oct. 18, is the date set for hundreds of anti-Donald Trump “No Kings” protests around the country, including main events in Chicago, Washington and New York City — so plan accordingly.
Chicago from $148
The flight: $148, Oct. 16-20; or $258, Oct. 15-19 (Sun Country).
Via train: $179 round trip, Oct. 16-18 on the Amtrak Borealis (amtrak.com).
Take a plane, train or automobile to the Windy City, where you can plan ahead for the perfect long weekend. The purchase of a Chicago CityPass ($142 adults, $112 ages 3-11) can get you into the Shedd Aquarium and your choice of the Field Museum, Adler Planetarium, Art Institute of Chicago or other top attractions. Don’t forget shopping on the Magnificent Mile and stops at the free Navy Pier and Lincoln Park Zoo. “The Lion King” will be at the Cadillac Palace Theater, and the New Orleans Saints play the Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 19.