Flight delays, longer wait times at security possible as surge in passengers hit MSP for MEA weekend

State lawmakers and educators are raising concerns that travelers flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for the MEA long weekend will face flight delays and long waits at security checkpoints if the government shutdown does not end soon.
The fears come as the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) forecasts that 52,000 people will pass through security checkpoints at MSP on Thursday and 50,000 on Wednesday, the two busiest days over the annual school break. That represents about a 19% jump over average passenger volumes during the early fall, the MAC, which owns and operates the airport, said.
The weekend surge comes as some U.S. airports have seen flight delays as air traffic controllers have called in sick as their paychecks have stopped until the federal government approves a new budget.
Effects have been minimal at MSP so far, MAC officials say. But they advise passengers to be prepared for delays and longer wait times.
MSP’s federal partners have worked to maintain passenger security and air traffic control at normal operational levels, a statement from the MAC said.
“We’re grateful for the thousands of federal workers who are continuing to support air transportation at MSP and across the country during the government shutdown,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “While there have been minimal impacts so far at MSP, passengers may experience delays and longer wait times wherever they fly in the days ahead.”
At issue, officials say, is federal workers, including TSA agents, need health care premiums to remain affordable or they may stop coming to work.
“Stress of travel is not the only huge issue here,” said Leah VanDassor, president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators, who spoke during a news conference Monday at the airport.