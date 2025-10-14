Some U.S. airports decline to show Kristi Noem video blaming Democrats for government shutdown, including MSP

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has joined a growing list of airports declining to show a new video to travelers in which Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown and flight delays.
The video debuted earlier this month, but some airports have refused to show it because it is “political.”
The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP, received a request to allow the Transportation Security Administration to show a U.S. Department of Homeland Security video featuring Noem on display monitors within security screening areas at MSP, said spokesman Jeff Lea.
“TSA is not airing the video while the MAC is evaluating this request under applicable legal requirements,” Lea said. “We’re grateful for the thousands of federal workers who are continuing to support air transportation at MSP and across the country during the government shutdown.”
On Tuesday, travelers at MSP only saw a video reminding them to carry a Real ID.
It was not immediately clear if the video was being shown at airports in Duluth and Rochester.
“It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe,” Noem said in the video that is also making the rounds on social media. “However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government.”
“And because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay,” the DHS secretary added.