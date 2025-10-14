News & Politics

Some U.S. airports decline to show Kristi Noem video blaming Democrats for government shutdown, including MSP

Phoenix, Houston, Seattle and several other airports are eschewing the video from the Department of Homeland Security secretary, too.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2025 at 6:30PM
The video featuring Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was meant to play at security checkpoints at all major airports across the country as the government shutdown enters its third week. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune)

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has joined a growing list of airports declining to show a new video to travelers in which Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown and flight delays.

The video debuted earlier this month, but some airports have refused to show it because it is “political.”

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP, received a request to allow the Transportation Security Administration to show a U.S. Department of Homeland Security video featuring Noem on display monitors within security screening areas at MSP, said spokesman Jeff Lea.

“TSA is not airing the video while the MAC is evaluating this request under applicable legal requirements,” Lea said. “We’re grateful for the thousands of federal workers who are continuing to support air transportation at MSP and across the country during the government shutdown.”

View post on X

On Tuesday, travelers at MSP only saw a video reminding them to carry a Real ID.

It was not immediately clear if the video was being shown at airports in Duluth and Rochester.

“It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe,” Noem said in the video that is also making the rounds on social media. “However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government.”

“And because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay,” the DHS secretary added.

TSA agents and other federal employees, including air traffic controllers, have been working without pay since the shutdown began Oct. 1.

The video, first obtained by Fox News, was meant to play at checkpoints at all major airports across the country as the government shutdown enters its third week.

Other airports grounding the video include Buffalo, N.Y., Charlotte, Cleveland, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix and Portland.

“Consistent with airport policy, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport declined to post the video,” said airport spokesperson Jon Brodsky in an email to the Star Tribune. “The policy does not permit political content.”

A spokesperson for the Port of Seattle, which operates the Seattle airport, gave a similar response.

“The Port of Seattle will not play the video on its screens at SEA Airport, due to the political nature of the content,” a statement said. “We continue to urge bipartisan efforts to end the government shutdown and are working to find ways to support federal employees working without pay at SEA during the shutdown.”

Other airports declining to show the video cite the 1939 Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees from engaging in certain political activities.

When asked about the airport’s refusal to play the video, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Star Tribune in an email “it is TSA’s top priority to ensure that travelers have the most safe, pleasant and efficient airport experience possible. However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, most of our TSA employees are working without pay. While this creates challenges for our people, our security operations remain largely unimpacted at this time. It’s unfortunate our workforce has been put in this position due to political gamesmanship. Our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Greater Minnesota

Widow sues Crow Wing County over husband’s jail suicide, alleges pattern

card image
Provided by Storms Dworak LLC

Robert Slaybaugh died an hour after he was booked into jail last year.

Greater Minnesota

Man recalls smell of gas just before fiery blast destroyed one home in Hibbing, then his own

card image

News & Politics

Some U.S. airports decline to show Kristi Noem video blaming Democrats for government shutdown, including MSP

card image