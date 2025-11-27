Federal judge blocks Red Lake Falls senior from playing girls basketball at nearby school

A federal lawsuit filed by Red Lake Falls, Minn., parents over their daughter’s inability to play varsity basketball at a neighboring school where her male classmates play faced a setback Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Jerry Blackwell issued a ruling that blocks the senior from suiting up for Red Lake County Central High School’s varsity team, about 25 miles east — a school she wanted to play for because Red Lake Falls didn’t have enough players for a girls varsity team the past two seasons. It’s not the final decision in this pending case, but the shot clock is ticking and her dad fears it’s already game over.
Chris and Amy Nelson filed what is known as a preliminary injunction that asked Blackwell to force Red Lake Falls into letting their daughter, identified as S.N. in the lawsuit, play immediately at Central as the case is pending.
But Blackwell said issuing an injunction “after a season commences may effectively determine a student’s entire season before the merits can be adjudicated.”
“A lost senior season is irreparable,” Blackwell wrote in his 13-page ruling against the Nelsons, acknowledging the toll of the decision despite the legal rationale behind it.
The Nelsons sued the school district earlier this month as a last resort with the basketball season looming. They say their daughter dreams of playing college basketball. She scored her 1,000th point in 10th grade at Red Lake Falls before the varsity team dissolved last year over a lack of players.
They want S.N. to play at Central, and the two schools have a boys basketball co-op. But so far Red Lake Falls, and now the judge, have said no.
“It’s just telling people that the girls programs aren’t as important as the boys,” said Chris Nelson, who is a math teacher at Red Lake Falls and former baseball coach.