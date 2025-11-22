She wants to play varsity basketball at a neighboring school, like her male classmates. Her school board said no.

A Red Lake Falls family whose daughter was denied the chance to play basketball at a neighboring school where her male classmates play has filed a lawsuit accusing its school of sexual discrimination and violating Title IX.
Chris and Amy Nelson asked the Red Lake Falls school board to let their daughter play for Red Lake County Central High School‘s varsity team, about 25 miles east, because Red Lake Falls didn’t have enough players for a girls varsity team the past two seasons.
The schools northeast of Crookston have co-op agreements to combine teams for boys sports, but the Red Lake Falls school board voted against a co-op for girls basketball.
“The co-op has been successful for the boys. Why are we not doing it for the girls?” said Central girls head basketball coach Mitch Bernstein, who is also the Red Lake County sheriff.
The Nelsons are seeking a court ruling allowing their daughter, a senior identified as S.N. in the lawsuit filed this month, to play immediately while the case is pending.
The dispute raises questions about parity in co-ops between high schools, which are formed mostly in rural areas. And it comes at a time when women’s basketball is rising in popularity. The WNBA is seeing record attendance and the NCAA championship last year was the most-watched women’s basketball game of all time.
In the small communities of Red Lake Falls and Oklee, where Central school is located, Bernstein said the controversy has been “blowing up on social media,” with a hashtag #letherplay.
“People are paying attention. ... It’s a big issue,” he said. “This is something that affects her life now, and it will affect what her life is like going forward.”