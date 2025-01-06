The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday bolstered its recommendations for pulse oximeter testing following public uproar over how inaccurate readings led to different medical care for patients of color during the pandemic.
FDA recommends more robust testing of pulse oximeters to avoid bias in people with dark skin tone
New draft guidelines would increase the number of people with darker skin who should be included in clinical trials of the devices.
Minnesota medtech companies have said they were working on boosting clinical trial diversity and oximeter accuracy prior to the long-awaited release of the FDA’s draft document. The new guidelines increase the minimum size of the testing pool of participants for oximeters receiving the agency’s clearance from 10 to 150, and say at least 25% of trial participants should have dark skin tone, instead of just 15%.
Studies have found pulse oximeters miss three times as many cases of low-oxygen levels in Black patients as in white patients. That disparity caused an outcry during the early days of the COVID pandemic because the data helped determine who received care, including hospitalization.
The new guidance recommends companies test the devices in patients with wider ranges of skin tones, including from three subgroups of the 10 levels in the subjective Monk Skin Tone scale.
The guidance is not final and is open to comments and suggestions for 60 days. It also not does address oximeters marketed as “health and wellness” devices, which typically are cheaper than FDA-cleared pulse oximeters and are sold over-the-counter. Some have criticized the lack of regulation surrounding these devices.
CEO John Hastings of Plymouth’s Nonin Medical, which launched the fingertip pulse oximeter in 1995, said the company is “encouraged to see the proposed guidance from the FDA and share the agency’s commitment to improving the performance of pulse oximeters across all skin types.”
He said health and wellnesses pulse oximeters need to be regulated, too.
“In addition to the updated guidance on FDA cleared pulse oximeters, we believe there is a need for performance regulation of Health & Wellness-grade oximeters which constitute the vast majority of the consumer market and have shown to demonstrate concerning accuracy for dark skinned patients,” Hastings said via email.
Medtronic, which is run from offices in Fridley and sells oximeters largely used in medical settings, said the company looks forward to participating in the open comment period and contributing to final guidance on pulse oximetry.
“Medtronic is deeply committed to achieving equitable care for all patients,” an email from the company said. “We are pleased to see progress with the issuing of the new draft guidance for pulse oximetry. We are also proud to say that this important work is already underway at Medtronic, including a multifaceted approach to achieving equitable care in pulse oximetry for all patients.”
Pulse oximeters reveal oxygen saturation levels by shining bright light through arteries and measuring how the blood absorbs it, subtracting signals that do not involve pulsation. One year into the pandemic, the FDA issued a safety communication to note that pulse oximeters can return inaccurate results because of elements including skin pigmentation.
A 2023 study in the American Journal of Epidemiology found pulse oximetry systemically overestimated oxygen levels in Black individuals compared with white individuals. That meant Black patients had a lower chance of getting dexamethasone, supplemental oxygen or a hospital admission.
In additional to recommending companies assess trial participants using the Monk scale, the agency said manufacturers should also assess participants using an objective, math based process called colorimetry to find a second metric of skin color.
Hastings said Nonin has “long prioritized accuracy and equity, helping to ensure our devices deliver accurate results across diverse patients” as a leader in pulse oximetry.
Medtronic said it has been conducting a clinical study using the Monk Scale in its new Clinical Physiology Lab located in Denver.
