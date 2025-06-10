Exhumed Duluth priest gets new resting place as supporters start push toward sainthood

DULUTH – A procession of hundreds of Catholics carried a small casket with the remains of the “Patriarch of the Diocese of Duluth” to a new resting place Monday night, as church officials prepare to lobby for his inclusion among the saints.
The short walk to the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary was led by priests, deacons and seminarians dressed in white robes. The remains of the Rev. Joseph Francis Buh, exhumed last summer, were pushed on an urn caddy through the streets to the music of the Litany of Saints.
One by one, the names of saints were recited. Those in the throng chanted “pray for us.”
Buh’s casket was placed inside a freestanding dark marble vault, marked with his name and birth and death dates. By design, it is easily accessible to visitors, at the front of the cathedral near a side altar. The process, officially called the Translation of Remains, is rare and usually reserved for people who have already been designated as saints. Buh’s is the only interment at the cathedral — and it will remain that way, according to the Rev. Richard Kunst, who is among Buh’s primary supporters.
Now the push toward sainthood begins in earnest.
“I’ll go to the bishops in the region and look for support in canonization,” Duluth Bishop Daniel Felton said Monday night. Then, if supported, he will appeal to bishops across the United States. It would then move on to the governing body of the Roman Catholic Church.
To achieve sainthood, there must be two miracles associated with the candidate.
Nun Jean Castonguay has claimed she was miraculously cured of breast cancer with Buh’s intercession. Her story is told in a booklet-sized biography of Buh, which cites “his selfless ministry among the natives and immigrants in north and central Minnesota.”