Ex-General Mills employee alleges retaliation after he objected to ‘fun facts’ Black history flyers

According to the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court, L. Lee Tyus Jr., who worked at a General Mills facility in St. Paul for more than five years, said he raised concerns in February after the company posted flyers in the employee breakroom as part of its Black History Month recognition. The flyers, decorated in red, black, and green — colors associated with the Pan-African flag — included brief descriptions of historic injustices, such as the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre (also known as the Black Wall Street Massacre) and the Black Codes that preceded Jim Crow.