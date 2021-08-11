More from Star Tribune
Science
Want to watch Perseid meteor shower? Here's what you need to know
During its peak, you should be able to see about 100 meteors per hour.
Local
With one-vote margin, recount will determine final results in Brooklyn Park mayoral race
Lisa Jacobson edged Hollies Winston according to preliminary counts posted Tuesday night.
Politics
Senate OKs Dems' $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden
Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden's expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package.
Lynx
Lynx lift attendance restrictions as WNBA season resumes
For now, fans will be required to wear masks.
Twins
Roster churn puts pitcher Vincent in uniform for Twins
Nick Vincent (not pictured), a 35-year-old veteran, was called up Tuesday as the club continues to cycle through pitchers.