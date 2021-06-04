More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 96 and sunny
There's an air quality alert and fire risk with the hot, dry air. Northern Minnesota has a chance of strong storms tonight.
Nation
Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens
Health authorities are trying to determine whether heart inflammation that can occur along with many types of infections could also be a rare side effect in teens and young adults after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Eat & Drink
5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week
Taste editor Nicole Hvidsten and restaurant critic Rick Nelson highlight the favorites of their weekly dining experiences.
Business
Aeon, St. Olaf Catholic Church plan largest affordable housing in downtown Mpls.
A 20-story apartment building is coming along just as Aeon's longtime leader, Alan Arthur, gets ready to retire.
Gophers Basketball
'Can't wait to get started.' Alexandria's Thompson, other U hoops newcomers arriving
Treyton Thompson, the Gophers' top incoming recruit, and several transfers are coming to campus early in preparation for summer practice