More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
Blinken off to Mideast to push peace talks after Gaza truce
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to the Middle East on Monday to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on and strengthen last week's Gaza cease-fire, start an immediate flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and lay the groundwork for an eventual resumption in long-stalled peace talks.
Randball
In 2020 NFL draft 're-grade,' Vikings rise to A+ and Packers fall to D-
The wide gap in how the draft was perceived for both franchises by Pro Football Focus only grew after a year to let the picks play out.
Twins
Finally, an extra-inning win for Twins on Garlick's three-run homer
The Twins' winless futility in extra-inning games has been among their most noteworthy failures of 2021. Kyle Garlick came off the bench Sunday to put an end to it.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Golf
Ageless wonder Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ
Phil Mickelson closed with a 1-over 73 to win by two over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen.