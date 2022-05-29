More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Warm, muggy and possible severe storms
After morning storms, the day warms up to a high around 89. The evening brings another chance of severe storms.
Souhan: Twins' anti-vaxxers putting team in bind
Their stance is illogical and damaging to the team's likability — and playoff chances. These players are betraying their organization.
Morning forecast: Severe storms possible
A thunderstorm is possible Monday morning, then partly sunny. Another chance of severe storms in the evening.
These three Minnesotans, among the last of the World War II vets, are a fading link to history
The last of the Greatest Generation are the ultimate survivors.
Minnesota zoo animals are getting their COVID shots, too
The two-dose series of the Zoetis vaccine is being distributed to animals deemed most at risk of contracting the virus.