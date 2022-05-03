More from Star Tribune
World
Ukraine: Russia using 'missile terrorism' in wide attacks
Complaining that the West is "stuffing Ukraine with weapons," Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.
Coronavirus
Gov. Walz, Malcolm receive second COVID-19 boosters
Governor, health commissioner promote the shot for vulnerable populations as variants persist.
Ellison, attorneys general call on Biden to end student loan debt
Their request comes just a week after the president announced he is "taking a hard look" at canceling some federal student loan debt.
Business
Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation
The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point Wednesday — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaling further large rate hikes to come.
Local
Fond du Lac Band says it will be downstream victim of PolyMet mine pollution
Tribe finds ally in EPA, but the mining company disputes the threat.